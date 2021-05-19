The tech dogs helping sniff out dangerous criminals

Specialist technology-detecting dogs are now being used to the AFP in finding devices used by criminal gangs, including USBs and SIM cards.

A boost in the federal budget means the number of tech-detection dogs will increase from three to 12.

AFP Canine and Aviation Superintendent Simon Henry told Deborah Knight the dogs are especially useful in child protection investigations.

“The offenders are often downloading the imagery onto some sort of memory storage device which might be half the size of your fingernail.”

Image: AFP