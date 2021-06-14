4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘take home message’ for men on prostate cancer risk

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
men's healthProstate cancer
Article image for The ‘take home message’ for men on prostate cancer risk

New figures show that an alarming number of men are being tested for prostate cancer too late putting their lives at risk.

Dr Peter Swindle, a urologist with 25 years experience, is also chief medical officer with Maxwell Plus and said the guidelines recommend men get tested between 50-70.

But family history might mean some men are at a higher risk.

“The take home message is if there’s a family history you should get tested on a yearly basis from the age of 40, and if there’s no family history, from the age of 50,” he told Scott Emerson.

Advancements in modern technology also played an important part.

Press PLAY below to hear how artificial intelligence is helping speed up diagnoses

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873