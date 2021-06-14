The ‘take home message’ for men on prostate cancer risk

New figures show that an alarming number of men are being tested for prostate cancer too late putting their lives at risk.

Dr Peter Swindle, a urologist with 25 years experience, is also chief medical officer with Maxwell Plus and said the guidelines recommend men get tested between 50-70.

But family history might mean some men are at a higher risk.

“The take home message is if there’s a family history you should get tested on a yearly basis from the age of 40, and if there’s no family history, from the age of 50,” he told Scott Emerson.

Advancements in modern technology also played an important part.

Image: iStock