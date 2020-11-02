The ‘surreal’ look of the Melbourne Cup from a jockey’s perspective

Melbourne Cup winning jockey turned trainer Chris Munce says the Melbourne Cup will be “surreal” for the jockeys as they prepare to race without the buzz of the crowds.

Speaking to Neil Breen ahead of the race, he said the atmosphere will be different today without the noise and sea of people.

“I think it will be pretty surreal.

“The first part is when you come out to meet the crowd and the national anthem plays, and the crowd is cheering, and you head to the barriers, that’s the hairs on the back of your neck sort of stuff.

“I suppose today they will go through the same routine without the 100,000 people.”

He said it’s life-changing as a jockey to win the Cup but working as a trainer is a “24-hour job”.

Image: Getty