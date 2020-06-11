The ‘surprising’ QLD town reliant on JobKeeper

There are fears for the future of workers in a Queensland town as the end of JobKeeper nears.

Treasury data revealed the top 20 JobKeeper postcodes in Australia, with six of them being in Queensland.

Cairns was one of the hardest-hit areas but Toowomba was also very high on the list of cities needing JobKeeper support.

Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Rohl told Neil Breen it was “a bit of a surprise”.

“But the impacts of COVID-19 have been devastating.

“It looks like the real reason was the direct impact from those early businesses in hospitality, food and particularly tourism accommodation services.”

He adds, “there’s no doubt” JobKeeper should be extended.

Image: Getty