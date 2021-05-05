4BC
The strategy the Reds will take into their home grand final

9 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Fraser McReight
Article image for The strategy the Reds will take into their home grand final

The Reds are preparing to take on the ACT Brumbies in a home grand final on Saturday night. 

Back-rower Fraser McReight told Peter Psaltis the Queensland side will not be targeting weak points within the Brumbies line.

“That’s a tough one,” he said. “They’re strong all around.”

Rather, the Reds are looking inward to secure the win.

“We’re not really too worried about them or anything about targeting them; it’s more about targeting our own mistakes.

“If we can keep our discipline down and not kill ourselves with unforced errors and everything like that, we keep the ball, … we can wear them out with our fitness.

“Inch by inch, minute by minute, hopefully wear ’em down.

Press PLAY below to hear McReight give an insight into how the team’s shaping up. 

Image: Supplied

Peter Psaltis
News
