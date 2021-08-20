The stories behind Slim Dusty’s latest posthumous album 

Slim Dusty’s wife Joy has reflected on her husband’s favourite pastime amid the release of a posthumous album.

‘Gone Fishin’ is a compilation of Slim’s songs about fishing, including one of Ray Hadley’s favourites, Where I’d Sooner Be.

“Every spare time Slim had, he’d go fishing,” Joy McKean told Ray.

“He fished up and down the whole of the east coast, I think!”

Image: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images