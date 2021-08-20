4BC
The stories behind Slim Dusty’s latest posthumous album 

2 hours ago
Article image for The stories behind Slim Dusty’s latest posthumous album 

Slim Dusty’s wife Joy has reflected on her husband’s favourite pastime amid the release of a posthumous album. 

‘Gone Fishin’ is a compilation of Slim’s songs about fishing, including one of Ray Hadley’s favourites, Where I’d Sooner Be.

“Every spare time Slim had, he’d go fishing,” Joy McKean told Ray.

“He fished up and down the whole of the east coast, I think!”

Press PLAY below to hear Joy McKean remember her husband 

