The ‘Stop Adani’ campaign is (technically) over

On their 10th anniversary of operations in Australia, Adani are changing their name to ‘Bravus Mining and Resources’.

CEO David Boshoff told Scott Emerson the rebrand gives the company “a unique Australian identity” as the transition.

He rejected suggestions the name change was influenced by opposition from anti-coal activists, and said it was instead “motivated … by becoming a household name in Queensland”.

“Bravus is a term for ‘brave’ or ‘courageous’; we feel like our community have been very courageous to see us through to this time.”

“Scott, I’ll leave [the Stop Adani movement’s] branding exercises to them.”

Image: Nine News Queensland