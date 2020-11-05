4BC
The ‘Stop Adani’ campaign is (technically) over

1 min ago
Scott Emerson
Adani AustraliaBravuscoalDavid BoshoffMiningprotesters
Article image for The ‘Stop Adani’ campaign is (technically) over

On their 10th anniversary of operations in Australia, Adani are changing their name to ‘Bravus Mining and Resources’.

CEO David Boshoff told Scott Emerson the rebrand gives the company “a unique Australian identity” as the transition.

He rejected suggestions the name change was influenced by opposition from anti-coal activists, and said it was instead “motivated … by becoming a household name in Queensland”.

“Bravus is a term for ‘brave’ or ‘courageous’; we feel like our community have been very courageous to see us through to this time.”

“Scott, I’ll leave [the Stop Adani movement’s] branding exercises to them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News Queensland

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
