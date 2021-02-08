4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The state will see this through’: Pressure on to approve New Acland Mine

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
buy qldNew Acland
Article image for ‘The state will see this through’: Pressure on to approve New Acland Mine

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has endorsed the opening of the New Acland Coal Mine, calling for certainty for Queenslanders. 

“What we need is certainty,” he told Neil Breen. “Certainty for the workers there, certainty for the business, certainty for the farmers.”

Mr Albanese said the approvals process has taken too long.

“It’s the uncertainty that creates a problem for investment and a problem for the local community.

“We do need to look at these processes and make sure they’re done properly.”

He added the mine has already been approved at a federal level.

“I’m confident the state will see this through.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873