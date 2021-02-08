‘The state will see this through’: Pressure on to approve New Acland Mine

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has endorsed the opening of the New Acland Coal Mine, calling for certainty for Queenslanders.

“What we need is certainty,” he told Neil Breen. “Certainty for the workers there, certainty for the business, certainty for the farmers.”

Mr Albanese said the approvals process has taken too long.

“It’s the uncertainty that creates a problem for investment and a problem for the local community.

“We do need to look at these processes and make sure they’re done properly.”

He added the mine has already been approved at a federal level.

“I’m confident the state will see this through.”

