The staggering outlook for Queensland’s tourism industry

An uncertain climate across borders in Australia could spell the end of thousands of Queensland tourism operators.

There are reports today that the cost to the Queensland tourism stands at an eye-watering $19 billion since the pandemic began.

There are also dire predictions that as many as 10,000 Queensland tourism businesses could go under as a result of COVID-19.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said traveller behaviour had changed hugely with Australians waiting until the last minute to book, as well as being increasingly risk-averse.

“Tourism and I suppose hospitality and maybe the arts community, we are all still suffering as if it was March 2020,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

She said the long-term impacts were widespread.

“Are [travellers] going to still be asking in two years time, the first question they ask before they book anything what could go wrong, where could I get stuck and how long would that mean I’d have to be in hotel quarantine?”

She said it might be the case that the federal government needs to look at more support.

“You really do need to reconsider in these circumstances some specialised wage support for the industry so they can keep the expertise and keep their businesses bubbling over for when the economy is really going to need the tourism sector to bounce back.

“So we are talking about JobKeeper point 3 or something it.”

David James from Tangalooma Island Resort said they estimated they lose around $150,000 a day in immediate revenues during lockdowns.

“Where we get more concerned is the long term, lingering effect and the lack of confidence the general public has to go travelling again and cross border lines.

“This will be just on half a million for us if it is lifted tomorrow night.”

