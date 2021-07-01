4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The staggering outlook for Queensland’s tourism industry

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Margy OsmondTOURISMtourism industry
Article image for The staggering outlook for Queensland’s tourism industry

An uncertain climate across borders in Australia could spell the end of thousands of Queensland tourism operators.

There are reports today that the cost to the Queensland tourism stands at an eye-watering $19 billion since the pandemic began.

There are also dire predictions that as many as 10,000 Queensland tourism businesses could go under as a result of COVID-19.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said traveller behaviour had changed hugely with Australians waiting until the last minute to book, as well as being increasingly risk-averse.

“Tourism and I suppose hospitality and maybe the arts community, we are all still suffering as if it was March 2020,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

She said the long-term impacts were widespread.

“Are [travellers] going to still be asking in two years time, the first question they ask before they book anything what could go wrong, where could I get stuck and how long would that mean I’d have to be in hotel quarantine?”

She said it might be the case that the federal government needs to look at more support.

“You really do need to reconsider in these circumstances some specialised wage support for the industry so they can keep the expertise and keep their businesses bubbling over for when the economy is really going to need the tourism sector to bounce back.

“So we are talking about JobKeeper point 3 or something it.”

Press PLAY below to hear her reactions and insights 

David James from Tangalooma Island Resort said they estimated they lose around $150,000 a day in immediate revenues during lockdowns.

“Where we get more concerned is the long term, lingering effect and the lack of confidence the general public has to go travelling again and cross border lines.

“This will be just on half a million for us if it is lifted tomorrow night.”

Press PLAY below to hear his views on building up confidence again

 

 

Bill McDonald
LifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873