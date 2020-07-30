The ‘soul-destroying’ reality behind domestic violence statistics

Every nine days a woman is killed, and every 29 days a man is killed, by their partner.

Anti domestic violence campaigner, Ashton Kline was only 15-years-old when his mother was murdered by his father in front of his six-year-old brother.

Whilst attempting to flee the violence and keep her children safe, Ashton’s mother was attacked, doused in petrol, and set on fire by her partner.

Ashton shared his harrowing story with Deborah Knight, saying he continues to share his ‘soul-destroying’ story because it’s important people hear the reality of domestic violence.

“You can hear the statistics … every single day, but it is the personal stories and the lives that domestic violence actually touch, that really make change happen.

“Having conversations about it openly and frankly is what actually drives that change.

“The fact I am able to share my story, to give a real sense of meaning to my mum’s murder, to my mum’s life … it gives me a real sense of meaning in my own life as well.”

*Warning: Contains descriptions of graphic violence*

For anyone needing help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or reach out to your local police.

If it’s an emergency call triple zero (000).

