Why kids’ health needs could spell the end of the traditional school uniform

Regular school uniforms could be replaced year-round with their sporting counterparts in an effort to boost children’s fitness.

A University of Newcastle study found a majority of students, parents and educators supported the proposal.

Netball legend and mother of two Liz Ellis led a review into why women were leaving the sport, and found the restrictiveness and discomfort of netball uniforms turned many away.

She told Deborah Knight the same principle applies in schools, where sports uniforms are often much more flexible and comfortable than regular uniforms.

“The big thing is about how it encourages kids to be active … in every lunch break and in every recess break.

“If you put kids in restrictive school uniforms, they actually become more sedentary, and I think anything that gets rid of that sedentary nature … is a really important move.

“[And] they actually dry quicker!”

Following the interview, seven-year-old Marcus called in on the open line to share his very considered view on the issue.

