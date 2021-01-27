The simple thing kids need in 2021

With students returning to the classroom this week, a child development expert says it’s as important as ever for children to socialise with other kids after a disruptive 2020.

Associate Professor Michael Nagel from the Sunshine Coast University, a leading child development expert told Bill McDonald on 4BC people need to be social, especially kids.

“We are not designed to be by ourselves,” he said.

“We want kids and teenagers alike, regardless of how people might advocate social media is a mechanism for social gathering, pandemic not withstanding, the more opportunities to be with other young people the better it is for them in all aspects of development and the younger the child, that’s exceedingly so.”

