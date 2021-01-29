The simple reason why Germany advised against the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab in the elderly

Germany’s vaccine panel has advised in a draft recommendation that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab should not be given to people aged over 65.

The recommendation cites a lack of trial data.

Infectious Diseases physician Dr Paul Griffin said it shows the robust nature of the regulatory process.

He said often recommendations are “narrow” in scope initially to reflect the clinical trials, and they are expanded as they are able to prove safety and effectiveness across age groups.

“I guess it’s very similar to at the moment we are not broadly recommending these vaccines in pregnancy, not because we expect there to be any problems but just because we don’t have sufficient data to support that.

“What’s happening with AstraZeneca is there is more information coming from the trials and I am sure once the data supports that approval will be expanded to include that group.”

Click PLAY below to hear more