The ‘significant’ bipartisan vote to condemn George Christensen’s speech

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Labor and the Coalition joining together to condemn MP George Christensen’s anti-mask, anti-lockdown speech in parliament has been described as “very significant”.

In a speech before Question Time yesterday, he said masks and lockdowns “don’t work”.

Speaking to Scott Emerson, Labor MP Tanya Plibersek said it was important the Dawson MP get called out.

She said the vote was “very significant”.

“It’s just too serious to let him get away with it,” she said.

“The other thing I would say is, this kind of idea that its all just about free speech, I am 100 per cent supportive of the importance of free speech, but people need to use it if they’ve got a microphone as loud as they have got, when you are a member of federal parliament, you need to use it responsibly.”

