The science behind a child’s tantrums

A child development expert has shared some strategies for parents to deal with tantrums.

Dr Michael Nagel, Associate Professor from Sunshine Coast University, explained triggers for children.

“Depending upon the child, it can be anything from fear, frustration, anger or whenever they perhaps aren’t getting something they normally would get,” he said.

“We could literally become very emotive and do something before we can actually think through what it is we are supposed to do in that situation because we are designed to be emotive for our survival.”

He gave some strategies for parents, like avoiding situations which might be triggering to children.

“You often have to modify your environment and make allowances for that.”

Image: iStock