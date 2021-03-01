4BC
‘It’s entertaining’: Billy Slater’s take on the new rule changes

1 hour ago
Peter Psaltis
Article image for ‘It’s entertaining’: Billy Slater’s take on the new rule changes

Rugby league great Billy Slater the move towards a faster paced game is a “great entertainment product”.

The NRL’s new rules are having an impact in the pre-season games.

“I enjoy it, I like the game being fast, it’s entertaining,” he said on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis.

“I think it’s a great entertainment product, I think the rule changes last year worked, I think teams and players will have had the off season to practice and work on other little subtleties in the game that are going to give them the advantage.”

He also gave an insight into what the pre-season games mean for players.

“For established players, it’s about being match fitness, it’s about getting that contact back in your game and the run under your belt,” he explained.

“But for the younger players, it’s an opportunity to impress full positions, an opportunity to show the coach that you’re up to that standard, it is different or everyone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

