The Royal Family celebrates Archie’s birthday

The Royal Family is celebrating the second birthday of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex requested their followers to donate to vaccine equity for the special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a family photo on Twitter.

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂 📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

Image: Chris Allerton via The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter