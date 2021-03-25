‘The rot has got to stop’: Peta Credlin breaks her silence

Peta Credlin has called out inappropriate behaviour in parliament after confirming she sacked the Coalition staffer caught masturbating on the desk of a federal MP.

A Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in Parliament.

As a result, a federal Liberal staffer was sacked over a video of him performing a lewd act on the desk of a female MP in Parliament House.

Ms Credlin told Ray Hadley staff need to be held to account.

“The rot has got to stop.

“I’m sick of staying silent.”

