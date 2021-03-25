4BC
‘The rot has got to stop’: Peta Credlin breaks her silence

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Peta Credlin
Peta Credlin has called out inappropriate behaviour in parliament after confirming she sacked the Coalition staffer caught masturbating on the desk of a federal MP.

A Channel 10 report claimed MPs and staffers regularly performed sex acts in Parliament.

As a result, a federal Liberal staffer was sacked over a video of him performing a lewd act on the desk of a female MP in Parliament House.

Ms Credlin told Ray Hadley staff need to be held to account.

“The rot has got to stop.

“I’m sick of staying silent.”

Ray Hadley
NewsPolitics
