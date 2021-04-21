4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The robots are coming!’: Robots to be introduced in all Kmart stores

55 seconds ago
Scott Emerson
KmartQUT professor Gary MortimerRetail
Article image for ‘The robots are coming!’: Robots to be introduced in all Kmart stores

Kmart has announced they will introduce robots in their stores to help count stock.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert from the Queensland University of Technology, said robots play a role in a number of retail outlets overseas.

“The robots are coming!” he told Scott Emerson.

“This is really interesting, we have seen robots play a role in retail overseas, certainly in the US, in Home Depot you can walk up to a robot in Home Depot and listen where’s the nails, where’s the screws? Or you can scan a product.

“The robot looks like a very tall, skinny ATM on wheels that runs up and down the wheels.”

The robot, named Tory, will be likely deployed in the quiet times or when the stores are shut.

“It’s going to do a couple of things, it’s going to look at ordering inventory and outer stocks in their stores … but it will also be able to locate inventory and help stores with recovery and presentation,” Professor Mortimer said.

“Kmart, quite an innovative option here to have a robot zip around and actually scan aisles and look for missing inventory and outer stocks and being able to re-order those items.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873