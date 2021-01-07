The Richies find new ways to celebrate hero on Day 2 of SCG Test

Due to coronavirus restrictions, The Richies may not be in full force at the second day of the SCG Test this year, but the cream/beige/white/off-white suits and silver hair plan to come together virtually.

‘Day Tchoo’ of the SCG Test is Richie Day, which came about after a group of friends set out to commemorate Richie Benaud in his final year of commentary.

Since 2016, the group has grown from 10 to a sea of silver and cream.

While this year will prevent many Richies from attending the Test in person, co-founder Michael Hennessy said the group will “try and build a Richie Day experience for everyone who’s playing along online at the same time.”

“[We’re] getting all our members to dress up and send in pics and have a few laughs,” he told Mark Levy.

Image: Matt King – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images