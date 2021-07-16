4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The revelation that left a north Brisbane resident stunned after installing security cameras

8 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Crime
Article image for The revelation that left a north Brisbane resident stunned after installing security cameras

A north Brisbane resident has discovered he’s had his property targeted by thieves four times in the past three months after installing security cameras.

David Vidulin joined a local Facebook group which had alerted him to an increase in crime in the area.

“We invested in a camera initially to try and at least caputre whatever was going on,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

“It became quite stark that this was not only happening around us but to us.

“So in the last three months we’ve had at least four occurrences of kids, or youths, or men have accessed our property, attempted to open the cars and looked for ways in to take the keys and take the vehicles.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Bill McDonald
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873