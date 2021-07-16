The revelation that left a north Brisbane resident stunned after installing security cameras

A north Brisbane resident has discovered he’s had his property targeted by thieves four times in the past three months after installing security cameras.

David Vidulin joined a local Facebook group which had alerted him to an increase in crime in the area.

“We invested in a camera initially to try and at least caputre whatever was going on,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

“It became quite stark that this was not only happening around us but to us.

“So in the last three months we’ve had at least four occurrences of kids, or youths, or men have accessed our property, attempted to open the cars and looked for ways in to take the keys and take the vehicles.”

