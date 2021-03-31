The retail trend in the lead-up to Easter surprising the experts

It’s expected Queenslanders will be stocking up on thousands of kilograms of seafood this week for the Easter break, with the big supermarkets predicting some bumper sales.

Retail expert and QUT professor Gary Mortimer said despite greater Brisbane’s lockdown, and the fact it doesn’t “feel like Easter” the supermarkets had high expectations.

“I spoke to both of the big supermarkets this week,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Coles alone will sell 82,000 kilos of seafood in Queensland this week and over 3 million chocolate Easter eggs.

“Woolies will one the hand are going to sell about 9,500 kilos of barramundi, 36,000 kilos, just in Queensland alone, of Tasmanian salmon.”

He has also noticed a particularly interesting trend in recent years in supermarkets.

“The biggest change I am seeing is discounting. When I was in supermarkets … we would never discount chocolate Easter eggs before Good Friday, we would wait until after Easter and then discount them 50 per cent.

“I suspect there’s a lot of competition in the marketplace.”

