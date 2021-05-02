The Rembrandt in the Queensland Reds ranks

The Queensland Reds have an emerging artist in their ranks, with backrow Angus Scott-Young kicking off a clothing brand.

Scott-Young’s brand Saint Gustaf features his hand-drawn designs in a vintage sport style.

“Your stuff looked good,” Neil Breen said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m fully-fledged; I’m not that good!” Scott-Young responded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Scott-Young (@angusscottyoung)

“I want to make T-shirts, because I’ve always been a fan of vintage style NBA, NFL-style T-shirts and I just see everyone wearing them.

“I was like, ‘why don’t I apply that to a rugby union context?'”

The brand’s style prompted a request from Neil… But Scott-Young doesn’t think it’ll sell.

Press PLAY below Breenie’s T-shirt suggestion

Image: Angus Scott-Young / Instagram