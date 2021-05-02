4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Rembrandt in the Queensland..

The Rembrandt in the Queensland Reds ranks

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
Angus Scott-Young
Article image for The Rembrandt in the Queensland Reds ranks

The Queensland Reds have an emerging artist in their ranks, with backrow Angus Scott-Young kicking off a clothing brand. 

Scott-Young’s brand Saint Gustaf features his hand-drawn designs in a vintage sport style.

“Your stuff looked good,” Neil Breen said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m fully-fledged; I’m not that good!” Scott-Young responded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angus Scott-Young (@angusscottyoung)

“I want to make T-shirts, because I’ve always been a fan of vintage style NBA, NFL-style T-shirts and I just see everyone wearing them.

“I was like, ‘why don’t I apply that to a rugby union context?'”

The brand’s style prompted a request from Neil… But Scott-Young doesn’t think it’ll sell.

Press PLAY below Breenie’s T-shirt suggestion 

Image: Angus Scott-Young / Instagram 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873