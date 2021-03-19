The push to reform the timing of government’s financial statements

The state opposition is calling for the government to adopt Queensland’s Auditor-General Brendan Worrall’s recommendations which would give voters a clearer picture of the state’s books before an election.

Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki said there was some telling recommendations.

“We had 539 days between Queensland budgets when we finally got on in December and going to the polls on the 31 October, there was no budget and no financial statement and basically the Auditor-General said that’s not good enough.

“I don’t think it’s good enough that voters didn’t know the state of the books before they went to vote.

“In other states like Victoria or NSW, their financial statements are generally done around the 15th/22nd of October, so there is certainly precedence in other jurisdictions that financial statements can be done before the end of our fixed term.”

“I think there is scope for the government to reform this to make sure that when Queenslanders go to vote on that last Saturday in 2024, they do have a clear picture of. the state’s finances.”

