The push to make first aid training mandatory for licensed drivers

There are calls for first aid training to become compulsory as part of becoming a licensed driver.

Over the past year more than 1000 Australians have been killed on our roads, with 44,000 others seriously injured.

As part of National Road Safety Week, leading driving instructor from STC Education Stewart Nicholls is pushing for first aid training to become the norm when getting a driver license.

Mr Nicholls told Deborah Knight we overlook the fact that “other motorists are often the first on the scene” of an accident.

“It’s not always an emergency services person who can attend straight away;

“It’s generally another vehicle, another road user, and therefore we really need to make sure people have an understanding of what to do.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty