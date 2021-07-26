4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The push to address the disparity between public and privately owned e-scooters

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Asia Pacific Director of Super Pedestriane-scooters
Article image for The push to address the disparity between public and privately owned e-scooters

There’s a push to regulate the entire e-scooter industry across the board in what would be a major shake-up.

It comes after the tragic death of an e-scooter rider lost his life riding to work last week.

Asia Pacific Director of Super Pedestrian Mitchell Price, says their parent company LINK Scooters, is pitching for their scooters to come to Queensland, with new high-tech mechanisms to keep drivers in check and rate them based on safety.

It would revolutionise the industry, even stopping bad drivers who speed and do the wrong thing.

“This really does highlight the difference between the shared schemes which are regulated and the personal scooters which you can go and buy …. which aren’t regulated and can’t be capped on speed,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Unfortunately there is a disparity between the two, and I think there does need to be some action on ensuring there is a level playing field.

“If there is a set level of speed, and in Queensland there is, it’s 25 kilometres which I think is still a little bit too high.”

Press PLAY to hear more about their plan

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873