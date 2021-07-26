The push to address the disparity between public and privately owned e-scooters

There’s a push to regulate the entire e-scooter industry across the board in what would be a major shake-up.

It comes after the tragic death of an e-scooter rider lost his life riding to work last week.

Asia Pacific Director of Super Pedestrian Mitchell Price, says their parent company LINK Scooters, is pitching for their scooters to come to Queensland, with new high-tech mechanisms to keep drivers in check and rate them based on safety.

It would revolutionise the industry, even stopping bad drivers who speed and do the wrong thing.

“This really does highlight the difference between the shared schemes which are regulated and the personal scooters which you can go and buy …. which aren’t regulated and can’t be capped on speed,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Unfortunately there is a disparity between the two, and I think there does need to be some action on ensuring there is a level playing field.

“If there is a set level of speed, and in Queensland there is, it’s 25 kilometres which I think is still a little bit too high.”

Image: iStock