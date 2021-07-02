4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The private comment from Ray Hadley that shocked country star Blake O’Connor

8 mins ago
Mark Levy
Blake O'ConnorCOUNTRY MUSIC
Article image for The private comment from Ray Hadley that shocked country star Blake O’Connor

Australian country musician Blake O’Connor has released brand new single Soul Feeling, complete with retro music video.

Blake explained to Mark Levy how the video came about.

“Someone mentioned a laundromat and we thought ‘why not?’, and someone else mentioned ’70s so we also said ‘why not’?”

Press PLAY to watch the music video for Soul Feeling

Ray Hadley has been keenly following the young star’s rise and rise.

“I’m sure Ray won’t mind me saying this to you Blake,” Mark said.

“But he’s privately said to me that your guitar-playing is the best he’s seen since a young Keith Urban.”

Blake was absolutely “stoked” by the compliment.

“Far out, Keith Urban is a weapon, so to be put in the same sort of category as him is pretty incredible.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

Mark Levy
EntertainmentMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873