The ‘pressures’ that shaped a successful country music duo

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
HEALTH
Article image for The ‘pressures’ that shaped a successful country music duo

The country music duo O’Shea have seen nine songs hit the top of the Australian country charts but believe childhood challenges may have shaped some of their success.

Before forming O’Shea with wife Jay, Mark was drawn to music at a young age due to his congenital heart disease.

He found himself unable to participate in the football culture in Dubbo and Toowoomba where he grew up.

“Just being a little bit of the odd one out there,” he said.

“Where there’s those pressures in your life … it kind of just shapes you.”

Jay suggested this was a major push for Mark to pursue music.

“It doesn’t have to be a life sentence,” Mark agreed. “It’s challenging but not debilitating.”

O’Shea dedicated their song Thank You Angels to HeartKids, a not-for-profit supporting people impacted by childhood heart disease.

Deborah Knight received an impromptu performance following their chat.

 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
