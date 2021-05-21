4BC
The potential obstacle for Israel Folau’s comeback bid

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Israel FolauQRL
Article image for The potential obstacle for Israel Folau’s comeback bid

Controversial league player Israel Folau is hoping to return to rugby league and get back in the game.

The code-hopping star would play alongside his two brothers at the Southport Tigers, after his contract torn up by Rugby Australia in 2019 after a controversial post on his social media.

He was joined by mining magnate Clive Palmer who is supporting him as he announced his plans, which requires approval from Queensland Rugby League.

But Michael Byrnes, an employment and workplace health and safety partner at Swaab Lawyers, said there were a number of ways it could go.

“The [Queensland Rugby League] might say given Israel Folau’s track record, and in particular given the Instagram post was that the centre of the dispute with Rugby Australia is still as I speak, up on the Instagram account, we don’t think Israel Folau will comply with our standards with our expectations in relation to conduct.

“They might decline to register him as a player.”

But he said if QRL declined registration they would face some challenges legally.

Press PLAY to hear his full insights

Image: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

