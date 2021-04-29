The plan to declutter the school curriculum

A major overhaul of the national school curriculum has been announced with parents and teachers being urged to give their feedback.

Under the changes primary school lessons will be slowed down, with students not learning how to tell the time until Year 2 and times tables until Year 4.

There would also be a greater focus on the basics of maths and literacy.

There’s also plans to “declutter” the curriculum and it’s been dubbed the biggest shake-up to education of this generation.

President of the Queensland Teachers Union Cresta Richardson said the review is open until July 8.

“It’s really critical that our members, parents take the time to look at the materials, see what changes they might be and provide the feedback through to Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA),” she told Scott Emerson.

