The plan for international travel in 2021: Health Minister

Health Minister Greg Hunt says international travel will be opened in stages throughout 2021, with the expectation broader travel will resume by the end of the year.

UK has become the first country to grant emergency authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine, with rollout to begin next week.

Qantas is predicting international travel will commence in July, at the earliest.

Minister Hunt told Deborah Knight as vaccines become widely available, travel would be allowed in stages.

“There will be progressively freer movement with countries getting on top of their epidemics.

“By mid-next year, there will be significantly greater movement. We think of the end of next year as a reasonable timeframe to expect a broadly free international movement.”

