The petition for parking spots for pregnant women
A Brisbane mum has launched a petition to get Brisbane City Council to consider installing dedicated parking spaces for pregnant women at all shopping centres, hospitals and public parking lots.
Sophie Pasinski lodged a petition with the council, after struggling to find parking over Christmas time while heavily pregnant and suffering from ligament pain in her second pregnancy.
“The most trickiest part I found was the car spaces are quite squeezy to get out of, and having a daughter and trying to get her out at as well was tricky with a baby bump.”
She said the response to her petition has been mixed.
Image: iStock