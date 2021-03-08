4BC
The petition for parking spots for pregnant women

6 hours ago
Article image for The petition for parking spots for pregnant women

A Brisbane mum has launched a petition to get Brisbane City Council to consider installing dedicated parking spaces for pregnant women at all shopping centres, hospitals and public parking lots.

Sophie Pasinski lodged a petition with the council, after struggling to find parking over Christmas time while heavily pregnant and suffering from ligament pain in her second pregnancy.

“The most trickiest part I found was the car spaces are quite squeezy to get out of, and having a daughter and trying to get her out at as well was tricky with a baby bump.”

She said the response to her petition has been mixed.

Image: iStock

