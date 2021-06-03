4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The part of Victoria’s lockdown that ‘breaks’ the Treasurer’s heart

3 hours ago
LUKE GRANT
Josh Frydenberg
Article image for The part of Victoria’s lockdown that ‘breaks’ the Treasurer’s heart

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg agrees many Victorians are questioning “why us?” as they endure yet another lockdown.

Melbourne’s lockdown has been extended as the federal government offers those in lockdown a disaster relief payment.

Mr Frydenberg told Luke Grant Victorians have been hit harder by the pandemic than any other state.

“NSW for example, kids have been out of school for around 29 days, in Victoria some kids have been out of school for 21 weeks!

“And it breaks my heart to know that these kids are not in the classroom, … not getting the education and the contact with their friends.

“For me, this has been the massive casualty of the pandemic.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

LUKE GRANT
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873