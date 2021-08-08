4BC
The ‘only way’ Scott Morrison can rescue the election

8 hours ago
Neil Breen comments
Article image for The ‘only way’ Scott Morrison can rescue the election

“Today’s Newspoll in The Australian is bad news for the Prime Minister,” Neil Breen says. 

The latest numbers show waning support for Scott Morrison, amid a clumsy nationwide vaccine rollout.

Labor has overtaken the Coalition in the two-party preferred at 53 to 47, while the primary vote sits at 39 apiece.

“The only way out of this for the Prime Minister is a successful vaccine rollout program and to date, it hasn’t been successful.

“If he can somehow do this before the next federal election, then he will get the vote back.”

Neil suggested much of the work would lie in getting the premiers on board.

“How’s he then going to convince Annastacia Palaszczuk, who only talks about yesterday, never talks about tomorrow.

“How’s he going to talk to the other premiers – Mark McGowan, Dan Andrews in Victoria?”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

