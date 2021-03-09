4BC
‘The old Broncos’ culture’: Kevin Walters’ vision for the club

6 mins ago
Peter Psaltis
Article image for ‘The old Broncos’ culture’: Kevin Walters’ vision for the club

Broncos coach Kevin Walters says he wants to bring back the “old Broncos culture” into the club in 2021.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports on Monday night, he told Peter Psaltis and Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin players need to understand the responsibility that comes with the jersey.

“For me this season is about instilling a bit of that old Broncos culture back into the players, I know time changes, but some good old fashion ideals remain the same,” he said.

“Part of our plan this year is to re-instil that old Broncos culture that I feel has gone missing in the last 5 or so years.

“The Broncos were a club set up in 1988 mostly for Queensland kids, a pathway so they didn’t have to go to Sydney.

“With that comes an expectation at the Broncos when you put the jersey on, that you are not only representing yourself and your family, but the rest of Brisbane and mostly for the better part, in the early days, the rest of Queensland.”

He said he’s excited for Friday night and they’ve made big improvements.

“Sooner or later you get sick of training, you can only move so much on the training field, it’s all about what happens on the day on the field on game day.”

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin agreed and said the players are the “guardians of the jumpers”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

The team list is expected to be released this afternoon.

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

 

Peter Psaltis
