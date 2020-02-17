‘The noose is around his neck’: Peta Credlin says Michael McCormack won’t last long

Peta Credlin is predicting the deputy prime minister will be replaced before the Budget is handed down.

Barnaby Joyce insists he isn’t trying to bring down the government after he contested the National leadership and lost.

Mr Joyce has been spruiking a McCormack-Morrison government but Peta Credlin says it’s far from genuine.

She says Mr McCormack will be replaced by the end of March.

“Barnaby spruiking him tells you that the noose is around his neck.

“They know he’s going to go so Barnaby’s making it sound like he hasn’t got anything to do with it, of course he has.”

Graham Richardson says Barnaby would not be a fitting replacement.

“Barnaby’s name is not what he used to be. Michael McCormack may not be a star but there’s no stain on his name.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy