The NFL style preparation Valentine Holmes is looking to bring back to the NRL

North Queensland recruit Valentine Holmes says he’s looking to utilise the NFL style preparation he learnt in his bid to make it with the New York Jets in his return to the NRL.

Holmes who left the Sharks at the end of the 2018 season made the New York Jets practice squad through the International Player Pathway program.

And while he didn’t make it to the final 53-man roster, the 24-year-old is looking to make the most of the training and preparation techniques he learnt in the United States.

Holmes had his first hit-out in a pre-season trial over the weekend against the Broncos in Cairns and told Wide World of Sports radio he’ll be studying other players and clubs closely as part of his preparation.

“Professionally, those guys over there, the way they prepare for their games over there is another level compared to what I’ve been through here,” Holmes said.

“From what I’ve seen because I went to a few of their in season games and I got to watch them inside the sheds and warm up out on the field.

“To see that and be with them throughout the week and see what they put their body through and how much they study, it’s something that I’ve definitely brought back and something that I really want to put into my game.

“To know more about your opponents.

“Studying the opposite team you’re playing and that’s what they do a lot of, that’s probably one thing I learnt.”

Holmes has signed a six-year deal with the Cowboys after playing 105 NRL games for the Sharks and scoring 66 tries, while also representing Queensland and Australia.

The Cowboys open their 2020 season against the Broncos in the brand new Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Friday, March 13.

Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys.