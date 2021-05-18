4BC
The next steps for the government’s voluntary assisted dying bill

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
The Palaszczuk Government will introduce its voluntary assisted dying laws to parliament next week.

Adults would need to have less than 12 months to live and be able to make a decision for themselves without coercion.

Doctors would also be able to opt out if they preferred.

It will be referred to the Health Committee for 12 weeks.

In September the parliament will debate and vote on the Bill.

David Muir, chair of the Clem Jones Trust, and part of the My Life My Choice Coalition, welcomed the news.

Similar legislation has been passed in other states.

“What I have seen of the bill, it’s got all of the safeguards one would expect.

“The thing that is most powerful about these laws is that it will offer a choice for Queenslanders.

“At the moment the only people in Queensland who have a choice on end of life in terms of the way they die are those who oppose such laws.”

