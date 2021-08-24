Why the new Qantas vaccination ad is resonating with Australians

There’s no doubt the new Qantas ad has resonated and tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Consumer behaviour strategist Barry Urquhart from Marketing Focus joined Scott Emerson to discuss the ad.

“It’s getting a lot of reaction, and I think that it’s focussing on the very essence of what the ad is all about, emotion.

“Emotion is the second most powerful instrument in increasing the effectiveness of advertising because emotion stimulates recognition, brand awareness and recall.

“The sad part is it doesn’t necessarily increase demand and therein lies the issue that needs to be addressed.”

He said “no one does emotion better than Qantas”.

Image: Qantas