The new ‘COVID-19 battleground’ in Australia

Neil Breen says companies moving towards a mandatory vaccination policy for staff is the “new COVID-19 battleground”.

SPC will become first Australian company to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff.

“There’s a new COVID-19 battleground forming in Australia and the first punches have already been thrown,” he said.

“I am talking about mandatory vaccination of workers in the workplace.

“In the United States, this is happening, big companies like Walmart, McDonalds, Coca Cola, are insisting their corporate staff are vaccinated before they return to work … CNN is dong the same, the same thing is happening on Wall Street.”

He said it will be a battle hard-fought in the next 6-12 months ahead of the election.

Press PLAY below to hear his comments