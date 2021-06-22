The most difficult word to say in an Aussie accent

Legendary British actor Bill Nighy had to try his hand at an Aussie accent for his latest film Buckley’s Chance where he plays a sheep farmer in outback WA.

Dr Melissa Agnew is a voice, speech and dialect coach, and said it was a very hard accent to get right.

“I’ve worked with a lot of UK and US actors and voice coaches, in trying to teach them how to do it, and it’s hard.

“Some words, and some vowel sounds are almost impossible for them to get.”

