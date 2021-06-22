4BC
The most difficult word to say in an Aussie accent

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australian accentBill Nighy
Legendary British actor Bill Nighy had to try his hand at an Aussie accent for his latest film Buckley’s Chance where he plays a sheep farmer in outback WA.

Dr Melissa Agnew is a voice, speech and dialect coach, and said it was a very hard accent to get right.

“I’ve worked with a lot of UK and US actors and voice coaches, in trying to teach them how to do it, and it’s hard.

“Some words, and some vowel sounds are almost impossible for them to get.”

Press PLAY below to hear the most difficult word to say in an Australian accent

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyle
