The moment that struck a chord with Ray Hadley on his late mother’s birthday

Ray Hadley has shared a special moment with Delta Goodrem on his late mother’s 86th birthday.

Delta performed some songs from her new album ‘Bridge over Troubled Dreams’ on-air.

But it was one song that had Ray reminiscing on the moment his mother took a real interest in his work.

Watch Delta’s powerful performance below

“I was getting a bit emotional myself,” Ray Hadley admitted during Delta’s performance.

Press PLAY below to hear the special moment