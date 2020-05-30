The moment Andrew Abdo first experienced rugby league

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has revealed how he first discovered rugby league after moving down under from South Africa eight years ago.

Abdo first attended a South Sydney and Canterbury Bulldogs match courtesy of a friend in his first week on a holiday which later turned into a permanent stay for him and his family.

He now has one of the toughest jobs in sport after taking over as the acting NRL CEO from his predecessor Todd Greenberg as the game works its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdo who also resides as the NRL’s chief commercial officer told The Continuous Call Team he knew from the start rugby league was something special.

“We’ve been in Australia for eight years now, obviously I grew up in South Africa,” Abdo said.

“We came here on holiday, fell in love with it and then stayed and this has been home ever since.

“I hadn’t worked in sport before, I’ve been with the NRL for five years now.

“I come from a corporate finance background and so being able to work in sport at the NRL I’ve been looking after commercial revenue, it’s been really fascinating.

“When I first got to Australia, it was my first week here, a friend dragged me off to go and watch a Rabbitohs (and) Bulldogs game and I remember sitting in great seats in the middle of the field and just the intensity and the passion of the fans, I knew there was something special about this game.”

With the full-time NRL CEO’s job still to be confirmed, ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys has previously said the role was Abdo’s to lose.

Image: Nine News Sydney.