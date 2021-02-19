4BC
The ‘massive battle’ Queensland faces to climb from the ‘cellar’

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson has heralded a ‘massive battle’ for Queensland after unemployment figures reveal the state’s lurching behind the nation average. 

“When I was growing up here in Queensland, I always saw our state as leading Australia, or at least one of the leading states,” Scott said.

“My expectation was we would lead Australia, not be fighting to be the cellar dweller.”

“In Queensland, we’re no longer the worst unemployment figures in Australia… We’re only the second-worst.”

Queensland’s unemployment figures sit at seven percent, lagging a full one per cent behind New South Wales.

Scott said the state mustn’t abandon major issues in its coronavirus response.

“Let’s not forget we’ve also got a massive battle here in Queensland to get this economy going; to do better than we were doing before.

“Hopefully as my kids grow up and my grandchildren grow up, they go back to how I thought about Queensland: that we’re one of the best states – the top states.”

