4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The many reasons to study at a regional university

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
regional AustraliaUniversities
Article image for The many reasons to study at a regional university

High school graduates are being encouraged to consider regional universities for tertiary study after a new report named several big advantages.

Regional unis have ranked high on employment outcomes and quality of life, in many cases outperforming prestigious inner-city unis.

Regional Universities Network Chair Helen Bartlett told Deborah Knight graduate nurses and teachers are particularly desirable in regional areas, and the relationship is mutually beneficial.

“It’s really important that we can educate the local population to develop the skills and the knowledge and the professional experience to contribute to those communities.

“Many [regions] have been badly hit by natural disasters … and now by COVID, so regional universities have an even more important role to play into the future.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEducationLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873