The many reasons to study at a regional university

High school graduates are being encouraged to consider regional universities for tertiary study after a new report named several big advantages.

Regional unis have ranked high on employment outcomes and quality of life, in many cases outperforming prestigious inner-city unis.

Regional Universities Network Chair Helen Bartlett told Deborah Knight graduate nurses and teachers are particularly desirable in regional areas, and the relationship is mutually beneficial.

“It’s really important that we can educate the local population to develop the skills and the knowledge and the professional experience to contribute to those communities.

“Many [regions] have been badly hit by natural disasters … and now by COVID, so regional universities have an even more important role to play into the future.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty