The man raising millions of dollars for charity by pushing his mower

A generous Queensland man is dedicating his retirement to raising money for child protection charity Bravehearts all by pushing a mower across Australia.

Claude Harvey, who is also known as The Mower Man, has so far raised $1.6 million for charity, most of which has been donated to Bravehearts.

“I just push it around and I have a bucket and people come up and put a donation in the bucket,” Mr Harvey told Neil Breen.

“Sometimes I only push the lawnmower into town, sometimes I push it long distances.

“I’ve been all over the state, all over Australia.”

Mr Harvey estimates he has walked 23,000 kilometres, with regular trips including a seven day return walk from Tweed Heads to Hope Island.

In 2019, Mr Harvey was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his efforts.

He is inspired to fundraise by Bravehearts and told Neil Breen he wants to get the charity’s “awesome” education program into schools.

Mr Harvey is looking to complete a walk along the Great Ocean Road in March to raise money for the charity.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Claude Lyle Harvey/Facebook