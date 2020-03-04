The man behind The Wiggles’ greatest hits is back with a twist

The man behind the much-loved Wiggles music has returned with a new sound.

John Field has released his first adult solo album, Dipped in Blue, since writing over 400 songs for the Wiggles over the last 29 years.

The brother of the original Blue Wiggle, Anthony, tells Deborah Knight his son Shaemus was a huge fan of his music growing up.

“When I had to drop him off, he screamed so much that my elder brother called him Thor.

“And I said, ‘just put The Wiggles on’ and he immediately stopped.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview