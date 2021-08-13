The major implications with dangerous, fake check-in apps

Australians are being warned of a fake COVID-19 check-in app, that’s being used across Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

The app is being used by people who don’t believe in the virus as well as anti-lockdown groups, in a bid to keep location data out of the hands of contact tracers.

Peter Lewis, the director of the Centre For Responsible Technology told Scott Emerson it’s a bizarre, but potentially dangerous technique.

“The Guardian has done an investigation into this, and found it’s hosted in Russia, it looks like it’s been set up by a professional.

“You can only imagine it’s been set up as part of the disinformation ecosystem that’s trying to divide up different communities.

“The concerning thing is it’s targeting people through networks of conspiracy and disinformation on various social platforms, particularly this telegram one which is the new home for a lot of the disinformation, really pushing out a tool that is designed to undermine the public health effort.”

He said it could cause problems if someone can’t be tracked.

Image: iStock