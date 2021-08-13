4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The major implications with dangerous, fake check-in apps

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
check-inn appcovid-19Peter Lewisthe director of the Centre For Responsible Technology
Article image for The major implications with dangerous, fake check-in apps

Australians are being warned of a fake COVID-19 check-in app, that’s being used across Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

The app is being used by people who don’t believe in the virus as well as anti-lockdown groups, in a bid to keep location data out of the hands of contact tracers.

Peter Lewis, the director of the Centre For Responsible Technology told Scott Emerson it’s a bizarre, but potentially dangerous technique.

The Guardian has done an investigation into this, and found it’s hosted in Russia, it looks like it’s been set up by a professional.

“You can only imagine it’s been set up as part of the disinformation ecosystem that’s trying to divide up different communities.

“The concerning thing is it’s targeting people through networks of conspiracy and disinformation on various social platforms, particularly this telegram one which is the new home for a lot of the disinformation, really pushing out a tool that is designed to undermine the public health effort.”

He said it could cause problems if someone can’t be tracked.

Press PLAY below to hear his insights 

 

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsQLDTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873