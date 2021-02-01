The ‘main contenders’ for Brisbane’s second NRL team

Brisbane will have a second team in the NRL by 2023, the league says.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys wants a 17th team in the competition and the league is pushing ahead with expansion plans.

Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis shared his thoughts on the main contenders.

“If I was on the commission, I would be extremely tempted to go with the Western Corridor bid, or indeed one of the established teams, or the Bombers.

“Or I’d say two or three of them get together and put together a super bid.”

