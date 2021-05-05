The logistical challenge to bring back Aussie cricketers and staff in India

Australian cricketers and staff stuck in India are likely to be moved to the Maldives or Sri Lanka.

This afternoon, Cricket Australia revealed plans to bring them home.

Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenberg said it had been “tricky” figuring out the logistics.

“We got a lot of pretty anxious cricketers and former players who are in a variety of different roles over in India, our job is to take as much good care of them as we can, and give them a safe passage home.”

He said they were hoping for clarity in the next 24-48 hours on the final location and timelines.

